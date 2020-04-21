Kuo: Apple iPhone SE Plus Delayed Until H2 of 2021

A few days ago, Apple launched a new iPhone SE and discontinued the iPhone 8 series. While the iPhone SE is an excellent replacement for the iPhone 8, there’s no replacement for the iPhone 8 Plus yet. It was rumored that a variant of the iPhone SE 2020 with a larger screen would be launched to replace the iPhone 8 Plus, but it looks like the plan has been delayed.

Earlier today, noted industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the launch of the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 would be delayed until September 2020 and that mmWave 5G iPhones are also facing delayed launch time frames. Now, he has noted that the launch of the larger version of the iPhone SE (2nd Gen) will not happen in the first half of 2021, as predicted earlier.

Apple may postpone the launch of the 5.45-inch iPhone SE until the second half of 2021. While Kuo has not predicted the price of the iPhone SE Plus yet, it will likely be higher than the cost of the iPhone SE 2020 and lower than the current price of the iPhone 11. It is being expected that the device could come with a starting price of $549.

The iPhone SE Plus will reportedly feature a bezel-less screen design similar to the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro. However, it will most likely use an IPS LCD screen and have a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. The iPhone SE Plus will reportedly feature a smaller notch to house the earpiece, the front-facing camera, and the microphone.

The upcoming smartphone is currently under development and will reportedly feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, an A13 Bionic processor, iOS 14, IP67 rating, stereo speakers, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, wireless charging, and a Lightning Port. None of the reports have mentioned if the iPhone Se Plus will feature 5G connectivity.