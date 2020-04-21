23-inch iMac, 11-inch iPad Rumored to Launch in Second Half of 2020 at an Affordable Price

A report by China Times claims that Apple is planning to launch a new affordable 23-inch iMac in the second half of 2020. The production would start in the third or the fourth quarter. Apple is also expected to launch a new 11-inch version of the iPad.

This year, Apple seems to be employing a new strategy which is focussing on lower-priced products. The recently launched $399 2020 iPhone SE is apparently just the beginning. Later this year we could see a new 11-inch iPad. We are not sure whether the report is referring to an update of the 10.2-inch iPad or the 10.5-inch iPad Air. Furthermore, Apple is also working on 23-inch iMac. Currently, Apple is selling 21.5 and 27-inch iMac variants both of which were updated last year with 9th Gen Intel processors and Radeon Pro Vega graphics.

The report doesn’t mention anything about the exact price point of upcoming Apple products. The current generation iMac price starts at $1,099 and goes up as you add upgrades. As far as the iPad is concerned, an earlier leak has hinted at a new 11-inch iPad Air with under-display Touch ID and a bezel-less display.

The report also mentions that new iPad models will come with a mini led screen. In fact, as per a previous report, Apple is likely to refresh a total of six products with a mini-LED display. The list includes 27-inch iMac Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, and 7.9-inch iPad Mini.

Our Take

Mini-LED is said to be better than OLED displays used on iPhone 11 Pro and Apple Watch. LED-backlit displays make use of hundreds of LED’s, however, the Mini-LED will use smaller backlighting spread across a thousand array local dimming zones. The Mini-LED displays will offer a higher contrast ratio, higher brightness, more power-efficient, and fewer chances of burn-in as opposed to OLED. That being said, Apple devices with mini-LED display are expected to be launched only in 2021.