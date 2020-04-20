Report: New AirPods Pro Launch to Be Pushed to Second Half of 2020 or Early 2021

According to a new report by Digitimes, Apple is expected to defer new AirPods Pro until the second half of 2020. The report is based on sources in the supply chain.

The report by Digitimes claims that Apple is likely to defer AirPods Pro launch to the second half of this year. Interestingly, the report also says that the new AirPods Pro launch might be pushed to early 2021.

Earlier reports have stated that Apple is working on entry-level wireless earbuds called AirPods Lite. This particular version of AirPods is expected to be launched at the beginning of the second quarter. That being said, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the supply chain globally and it is quite likely that even AirPods Lite launch might be deferred.

A recent leak by YouTuber Jon Presser claimed that Apple is working on a premium wireless earbuds called AirPods X. He also pointed out that Digitimes might have mistaken the AirPods X for AirPods Pro Lite in its earlier report. The AirPods X is expected to be launched in September/October and might miss out on active noise cancellation but retain the sweatproof design as seen on the AirPods Pro.

Apple recently launched the $249 AirPods Pro and the new earbuds are being sold alongside the AirPods 2. The current AirPods Pro addressed some of the major shortcomings of AirPods by offering Noise Cancellation and a rubber ear tips with better ergonomics.

Our Take

It was rumored that Apple is working towards phasing out the Beats brand. In the recent past, Apple has offered a slew of discounts on Beats products for its employees. However, Apple recently launched the Powerbeats wireless earphones and this kind of puts a question mark on the rumors.

Do you think Apple will release new AirPods Pro this year? Let us know in the comments below.