OnePlus 8 Pro Launched with 120Hz Display, Quad Camera, Prices Start at $899

OnePlus finally unveiled the much-awaited OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 feature generational upgrades and also offer a slew of new features. Both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and prices start at $699.

OnePlus 8 Pro Features and Specifications

OnePlus 8 Pro comes fitted with an HDR 10+ 6.78-inch QHD+ SAMOLED display and offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is rated for a peak brightness of 1300 nits and comes with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Powering the device is a class-leading Snapdragon 865 paired to 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. You can choose between 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

Camera options on the OnePlus 8 Pro include a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor with EIS, 18MP Ultra-Wide-Angle sensor with f/2.2, 8MP Telephoto lens and a 5MP color sensor. Front camera/selfie camera shapes up in the form of a 16MP f/2.0 sensor. Interestingly, OnePlus has decided to ditch the pop-up camera mechanism in favor of punch hole selfie camera on the OnePlus 8 series. Other camera features include 3x hybrid zoom and 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

Connectivity features on the OnePlus 8 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1LE, NFC and USB Type-C. Also present is an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 8 Pro is backed by a generous 4,510mAh battery that supports wireless charging up to 30W. Audio options include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus 8 Features, Specifications



OnePlus 8 comes equipped with a relatively smaller 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offering a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Furthermore, the display is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. The OnePlus 8 is powered by Snapdragon 856 paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Storage options remain the same and include 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage variants.

As far as the camera is concerned, the OnePlus 8 comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises of 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75, 2MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 and a 16MP Ultra-Wide-Angle sensor with f/2.2. It shares the 16MP front-facing camera with the OnePlus 8 Pro. The device also supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps. Connectivity features on the OnePlus 8 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1LE, NFC and USB Type-C. The device also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both the devices run Oxygen OS based on Android 10.

The OnePlus 8 is backed by a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 30W. It is worth noting that OnePlus 8 misses on wireless charging and IP68.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Pricing, Availability

Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in the US starting from April 29th. OnePlus 8 is priced at $699 for 8GB/128GB variant, $799 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at $899 for the 8GB/128GB variant and $999 for the top of the line 12GB/256GB variant.

Do you think the OnePlus 8 Pro is a worthy rival to the iPhone 11 Pro? Share your thoughts in the comments below.