Poll: Will You Pre-Order the 2020 iPhone SE?

Apple finally unveiled a new low-cost iPhone yesterday to succeed the first-generation iPhone SE. It comes with the company’s latest processor, an HDR-compatible screen, the same primary camera from iPhone Xs, wireless charging, fast charging, and water resistance. But are these features enough to make you buy the new iPhone?

The 2020 iPhone SE is priced at just $399 for the 64GB variant and becomes the cheapest iPhone in Apple’s smartphone lineup right now. Despite its low price tag, the new iPhone SE features the same A13 Bionic chipset that’s used in the $699 iPhone 11, $999 iPhone 11 Pro, and the $1,099 iPhone 11 Pro Max. In comparison, the $599 iPhone XR has a slower, A12 Bionic processor. It also features the same 12MP rear camera and 7MP front camera as that of the higher-priced iPhone XR.

Apple has also equipped the second-generation iPhone SE with an IP67 rating, stereo speakers, HDR video playback, Wi-Fi 6, 18W fast charging, and wireless charging. However, the phone comes with an age-old design, featuring large bezels on all sides and a capacitive Touch ID fingerprint reader. It is basically a six-year-old design, something that debuted with the iPhone 6. Moreover, there’s only a single camera on the rear.

Given the choice, would you still buy it over more modern yet cheaper Android smartphones like the Galaxy A51 5G, OnePlus 7T, and the Pixel 3A XL? Or would you prefer to pay $200 more and get the iPhone XR with a larger, bezel-less screen, Face ID, and longer battery life? Will you pre-order the 2020 iPhone SE or wait for the reviews to come out?

Vote for your choice in the polls below and let everyone know what you think about getting the new iPhone SE. You can also read our article to find out which iPhone SE color you should choose and which storage variant to go for.﻿