PSA: This Character Bug will Crash Your iPhone or iPad

A new bug has been discovered in iOS that can crash your iPhone or iPad. The crash will occur whenever a user is sent a string of characters in the Sindhi language along with the Italian flag emoji in Messages or other apps on their iPhone or iPad. The crash will be triggered by the incoming notification of the message.

The string of characters is being circulated on Twitter, Reddit, and Telegram group chats as “Capture the Flag” bug.

This is not the first time that such bugs have been discovered in iOS. Such bugs tend to surface from time to time and Apple is usually quick to patch them, though sometimes they do tend to go viral and end up crashing thousands of iPhones and iPads out there. This bug has already been confirmed to be patched in the second beta of iOS 13.4.5 released by Apple.

If you end up receiving such a message on your iPhone, you should wait for it to respring instead of trying to force reboot it manually. Doing so could lead to your phone entering into a permanent boot loop. To be on the safe side, you can always turn off incoming notifications from your messaging apps or just update your iPhone to iOS 13.4.5 beta 2.