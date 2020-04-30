Record Number of Consumers Used Apple News, FaceTime, and iMessage during COVID-19 Lockdown

Earlier today, Apple announced its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020, and the company’s revenue increased despite COVID-19 related lockdown. Work from home and social distancing norms also had another positive effect on some of the company’s products, including Apple News, FaceTime, and iMessage.

During Apple’s earnings call, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, revealed that both FaceTime and iMessage reached records in terms of daily active users. While he didn’t reveal the daily active count for the company’s instant messaging and video calling apps, he mentioned that over 125 million users accessed Apple News, thanks to curated COVID-19 information from reliable sources.

As most people around the world stayed home during the lockdown, they accessed FaceTime and iMessage to stay in touch with colleagues, family, and friends. Consumers also accessed a lot of COVID-19 related news through the Apple News app. This is a good outcome for Apple News+ as the service did not manage to attract enough users in the past.

Cook also said that the COVID-19 screening app that Apple released a few weeks ago has been downloaded by over 2 million users. On the other hand, the web version of the app has been visited by over 3 million unique users. Apple also started displaying COVID-19 testing locations across all states in the US via Apple Maps. It also prioritized food delivery, grocery, and medical facilities categories inside Apple Maps.

Apple said in its earnings call that it is confident about its business for the next quarter as it expects more people to buy iPads and Macs so that they could stay home and continue learning, working, and streaming content. However, it also cautioned about a possible drop in sales of Apple Watches and iPhones.