Report: Apple Has Two Over-Ear Headphones Variants in Development Featuring Swappable Magnetic Parts

A new report from Bloomberg has shed more light on Apple’s upcoming high-end headphones. The report details that Apple is working on at least two variations of its wireless premium over-ear headphones and that they will feature swappable parts.

One of the variants features leather-like fabric while the second variant is fitness-focused and uses lighter, breathable material with small perforations. The headphones have a “retro look with oval-shaped ear cups that swivel and a headband connected by thin, metal arms. The arms stem from the top of the ear cups rather than the sides.”

As per the report, the ear pads and the headband padding attach themselves to the frame magnetically which allows them to be easily replaced by the user. Many other premium headphones from Bowers & Wilkins and Master & Dynamic also feature a similar design. The design language is unlike Sony’s extremely popular WH-X1000XM series which features foldable ear cups and has a bulky design. Apple’s design would potentially give users the flexibility to customize the headphones depending on their use case.

The noise-cancellation and pairing technology inside the high-end headphones from Apple would be similar to what the company is already using on the AirPods Pro. The headphones will also use Siri for voice control and will feature limited touch controls. Apple has been developing the headphones since at least 2018 and has had to push back its launch at least multiple times. As of now, the Cupertino company aims to launch the product later this year, though this timeline can again change due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other issues that may crop up in the final stages of develpment. The company has not been able to run through its final tests on the products as most of its employees work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak. The headphones will be assembled by Apple’s supply-chain partner Goertek.

A recent rumor had claimed that Apple could launch the over-ear headphones at WWDC 2020 in June.