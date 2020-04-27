Rumor: Apple Could Launch 5G iPhone 12 with Under-Display Touch ID

A new report claims that Apple intends to launching 5G iPhones with under-display fingerprint scanner later this year. Apple is seemingly working with Qualcomm, GIS, and BOE for the under-display scanner.

The same source had also claimed last year that Apple could launch the iPhone 12 in 2020 with an under-display scanner.

The report also states that Apple will be sourcing OLED panels for the iPhone 12 lineup from BOE. The Chinese display maker has been trying to get into Apple’s supply-chain for a few years now and while there have been rumours of it supplying the company with OLED panels this year, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Qualcomm and GIS already supply ultrasonic under-display scanner to Samsung for its Galaxy S20 smartphones. While accurate, these sensors are slow compared to optical under-screen fingerprint scanners and major security issues have also been discovered with them. This is despite them creating a 3D scan of a fingerprint compared to 2D ones created by an optical scanner used in the OnePlus 7/8 series and other Android smartphones. Qualcomm did announce a bigger and better under-display fingerprint scanner towards the end of 2019 but it did not bring about any performance improvements. If Apple does end up launching an iPhone with an under-display scanner, it would likely occupy a larger surface area and have speed and security improvements.

A lot of information about the iPhone 12 series has leaked over the last few weeks. The Cupertino company is planning on launching four new models this year, with all of them featuring a smaller notch, Face ID, and 5G connectivity. However, none of the leaks point to Apple using an under-display scanner on any of the four model that it intends to launch. There are rumours of the company working on an iPad Air refresh with an under-display scanner and Mini-LED display.