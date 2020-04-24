Rollout of Ads inside WhatsApp Reportedly Delayed until Facebook’s Platform Unification Completes

WhatsApp is among the most popular instant messaging platforms in the world, and it is currently free to use. Plus, it doesn’t even show ads, which doesn’t make economic sense for the company. However, Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, has plans to bring ads to the messaging app shortly.

Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for a whopping $16 billion, and the social networking giant had announced in 2018 that it plans to show ads inside WhatsApp. However, due to the backlash from consumers and media, Facebook decided to postpone its plan.

Recently, it was reported that the company has decided not to bring ads inside WhatsApp and that the team looking after ways to bring ads was disbanded. Now, a contradicting report from The Information states that Facebook has still not scrapped the plan.

According to the information found in the new report, the social media giant plans to use phone numbers as the determiners to match Facebook and WhatsApp accounts, and then display targeted ads to WhatsApp users. The new plan would reportedly come into force once the completes the unification of all its messaging platforms: Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had mentioned that the company’s platforms would be unified, but it would take until the end of 2020 for the unification process to complete. This means that we won’t see ads inside WhatsApp this year.

Last year, during the annual Facebook Marketing Summit in the Netherlands, Facebook showcased WhatsApp Status as a solution to bring ads to the IM platform. It is similar to how ads are displayed in Instagram Stories. A Facebook executive had mentioned to Engadget that “ads in Status remains a long-term opportunity for WhatsApp.”

Since the company plans to use Facebook’s and WhatsApp’s user data to show targeted ads, privacy-related issues may arise. The company is already under a lot of pressure following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. However, Zuckerberg had mentioned last year that the future of the social network is focussed on privacy and the company will improve user data privacy.