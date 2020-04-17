WhatsApp Could Soon Increase Its Group Video Call Limit

The coronavirus outbreak has led to millions of people across the world to work from home. It has also led to a spike in video calling apps like Zoom, Google Meet, Google Duo, and WhatsApp. To meet the evolving needs of its users, Google added expanded Duo’s group video calling limit to 12 from eight. Now, it looks like WhatsApp is also planning to follow suit.

A string found in the latest version of WhatsApp for Android points to the Facebook-owned messaging service increasing the video call participants’ limit. Right now, WhatsApp only allows for video calls among a group of four people which is on the lower side. Google Duo allows for up to 12 people, while Zoom, Skype, and other video calling services allow for up to hundreds of people in a group video call.

At the moment, it is unclear as to what the new user limit for group video calls is going to be on WhatsApp. Messenger, which is also owned by Facebook, allows for up to 50 users in a group video call. It was rumored early last year that Facebook was working on unifying the underlying platform of WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram Messages so it is possible that we could see a similar group video calling limit on WhatsApp.

iPhone, iPad, and Mac users can always use FaceTime for group video calls with up to 32 participants. However, the problem is that FaceTime is only limited to iOS and macOS devices which greatly limits its usefulness.