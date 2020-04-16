Apple is offering the second-generation 2020 iPhone SE in three colors: Black, White, and Product(RED). If you are confused as to which color of the iPhone SE you should buy, read our guide to help solve this dilemma of yours.

Apple is not offering any new color schemes or finish for the 2020 iPhone SE. Instead, its the same three color offerings that it has offered for almost all of its iPhones. A new color option would have made it easier for a lot of potential customers as they would have gone for it. Nonetheless, if you are still confused as to which color of the 2020 iPhone SE you should purchase, read below.

Apple offers the 2020 iPhone SE in three colors:

Black

White

(Product)RED

Which Color 2020 iPhone SE Should You Buy?

Black

The black finish on the 2020 iPhone SE gives it a stealthy and understated look. If you don’t want a color that stands out from the crowd and has an understated look, you should opt for the black color of the 2020 iPhone SE. Do note that this finish will show fingerprints and smudges easily which can be a problem if you tend to carry around your phone naked. The black color will also show scratches and scuffs on the rear glass panel pretty easily.

White

What’s important to note with the white iPhone SE is that it comes with a black front and not a white front. Apple no longer offers an iPhone with a white front. This gives the 2020 iPhone SE a panda look which many people tend to prefer. If you are in the same boat, the white iPhone SE becomes the default choice for you. This finish does not show fingerprints and smudges on the rear glass panel easily which is an added bonus. Scratches and scuffs on the rear panel will also not be visible so easily on this finish.

The white color somewhat resembles the silver finish of older iPhones so if you tend to prefer your phones in silver, you should go for the iPhone SE in white.

(Product)RED

If you want your new iPhone SE to stand out from the crowd, buy it in the (Product)RED color. This is a bold and very attractive finish, though its ideally suited for youngsters. This finish also does not show fingerprints as much as the black color, though its not as good as the white variant. Like the other two colors of the iPhone SE, the (Product)RED variant also comes with a black front.

Apple tends to donate a part of its proceeds from (Product)RED branded products to fight AIDS. For the time being though, the company would be donating the proceeds to fight COVID-19 pandemic. So, if you want to play a small part in fighting COVID-19 while buying your new iPhone, you can do so by buying the (Product)RED iPhone SE.

This is also my favorite color of the device and the one that I would put my money on personally.

Which color do you plan to buy your 2020 iPhone SE in? And why? Drop a comment and let us know about it!