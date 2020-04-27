WSJ: Apple Has Delayed iPhone 12 Production By About a Month

The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple has delayed the production of flagship iPhones, unofficially dubbed iPhone 12, by a month. This is not the first time we have heard that Apple may delay the launch of the iPhone 12.

There have been several rumors that have claimed that iPhone 12 release will be delayed, while they have also been reports that have refuted such claims, and have claimed that iPhone 12 launch was on track.

The Wall Street Journal is the first credible to report the delay “according to people familiar with the changes”. The report claims that Apple has delayed it for two reasons, the first one is due to a drop in global demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the second reason is due to manufacturing disruptions across Asia.

Apple is widely expected to launch four different iPhone 12 models in three distinct sizes: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max model.

According to rumors, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro model will be higher-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag. All iPhone 12 models are expected to feature OLED displays, and support 5G. Alleged iPhone 12 schematics have also revealed that iPhone 12 could come with a smaller notch and slimmer bezels and feature an iPad Pro like design with flat edges. Rumors also suggest that iPhone 12 Pro models will exclusively get the LiDAR scanner and 120Hz ProMotion Display.

Our Take

It doesn’t come as a surprise. According to a report, the pandemic has already had a severe impact on the economy with more than 26 million Americans filing for unemployment as of last week. The last thing you would expect is people lining up to buy a new $1,100 iPhone. It also highlights the importance of the iPhone SE launch earlier this month for Apple.

Are you planning to buy the new iPhone this year or do you plan to delay the purchase to next year? Let us know in the comments below.