13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) vs 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019): What’s the Difference?

Apple yesterday released the 2020 refresh of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Rumors had claimed the 13-inch MacBook Pro would get an upgrade on the same lines as the 16-inch MacBook Pro which would include a bigger 14-inch display, faster processors, more RAM and storage, and more. However, the refresh has turned out to be pretty modest in nature especially if you are planning on buying the entry-level variant.

It is only if you buy a high-end variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro that you are going to get all the benefits — faster CPUs and GPUs along with more RAM and storage. The entry-level variants are exactly the same as the 2019 models with just a few changes here and there. If you are wondering how the 2019 MacBook Pro compares to the 2020 MacBook Pro lineup, read our comparison below.

13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) vs 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019)

Basis of Comparison 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019) Entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) Top-tier 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) Display 13.3-inch Retina Display, 500-nit brightness, Wide color, True Tone 13.3-inch Retina Display, 500-nit brightness, Wide color, True Tone 13.3-inch Retina Display, 500-nit brightness, Wide color, True Tone CPU 1.4GHz quad-core 8th-gen Intel Core i5 1.4GHz quad-core 8th-gen Intel Core i5 2GHz quad-core 10th-gen Intel Core i5 Configurable up to 1.7GHz quad-core 8th-gen Intel Core i7 Configurable up to 1.7GHz quad-core 8th-gen Intel Core i7 Configurable up to 2.3GHz quad-core 10th-gen Core i7 GPU Intel Iris Plus 645 with 128MB eDRAM Intel Iris Plus 645 with 128MB eDRAM Intel Iris Plus 8GB LPDDR3 2133MHz RAM 8GB LPDDR3 2133MHz RAM 16GB LPDDR4X 3733MHz RAM Configurable up to 16GB Configurable up to 16GB Configurable up to 32GB Storage 128GB 256GB 512GB Configurable up to 2TB Configurable up to 2TB Configurable up to 4TB Ports Two Thunderbolt 3.0/USB-C ports Two Thunderbolt 3.0/USB-C ports Four Thunderbolt 3.0/USB-C ports Headphone jack Headphone jack Headphone jack Connectivity Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0 Keyboard Butterfly keyboard Magic Keyboard, Physical Esc key Magic Keyboard, Physical Esc key Pro Display XDR Support No No Yes Battery Up to 10 hours Up to 10 hours Up to 10 hours 58.2wH battery 58.2wH battery 58wH battery Camera 720p FaceTime HD 720p FaceTime HD 720p FaceTime HD Price Starts from $1,299 Starts from $1,299 Starts from $1,799

Which One Should You Buy?

As you can see from the comparison table above, the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro is exactly the same as the 2019 model albeit with double the storage space and the new Magic Keyboard. Otherwise, these two machines are the same. If you don’t mind the unreliable butterfly keyboard, you can actually go for the 2019 MacBook Pro as you are likely to get some good discounts on it right now. If you are a power user, you should definitely spend $1,800 and get the 2020 MacBook Pro with the 10th-gen Intel processors as they are more powerful.

Should You Upgrade?

If you are looking to upgrade to the entry-level 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro from any previous quad-core 13-inch MacBook Pro, you should reconsider your decision. This is because you are not going to get any meaningful performance improvement. You should be looking to get the $1,799 variant or higher if you really want the best performing 13-inch MacBook Pro.

