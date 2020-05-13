New 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh Could Come with up to 32GB RAM and 4TB Storage

Apple has been rumored to be working on a 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh whose launch is seemingly imminent. As per previous leaks, Apple could give the 13-inch MacBook Pro the same treatment as the 16-inch MacBook Pro and ship it with a bigger 14-inch display with smaller bezels. A new leak has now detailed some other specs of the machine.

The current 13-inch MacBook Pro can only be had with 16GB of RAM at the very maximum. However, Apple plans to offer its 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro with up to 32GB RAM. Additionally, it will also bump the maximum storage option to 4TB. The machine was also spotted on 3DMark benchmark listing with a 28W Intel Core i7-1068NG7 processor with a 2.3GHz base clock that can turbo boost up to 4.1GHz.

New config tested (2020 13" Macbook Pro)

> i7-1068NG7 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost

> 32GB of RAM

> 4TB SSD https://t.co/XmLXiz5jFT — _rogame (@_rogame) April 29, 2020

The 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh has been previously spotted with the same processor in another benchmark listings. The 10th gen. mobile CPUs from Intel does not bring any performance bump, but they do come with a noticeably faster iGPU. Nonetheless, the highlight for the upcoming 2020 MacBook Pro refresh is going to be support for 32GB RAM and up to 4TB of storage space. Other 16-inch MacBook Pro improvements that could make their way to the 13-inch MacBook Pro include the new Magic Keyboard, double the storage in the base variant, improved speakers, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a slightly bigger display in the same chassis.

Are you looking forward to Apple announcing the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh? Drop a comment and let us know!