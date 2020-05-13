13-inch MacBook Pro Review Roundup: Pay Premium for the Performance

Ahead of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro going on sale tomorrow, the first set of reviews of the machine are now out. Most of the reviews center around the more powerful variant that is powered by the 10th-gen Intel processors.

While Intel’s 10th-gen CPUs don’t really bring much to the table in terms of performance improvement, the faster Iris GPU does bring about a noticeable performance uplift in apps that depend on it.

13-inch MacBook Pro Review Roundup

The publication’s review of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro centers around its improved performance which surpassed their expectations. In rendering their 5.5-minute 4K project in Adobe Premiere Pro, the machine took 11 minutes and 26 seconds, just around a minute slower than the 16-inch MacBook Pro which has an octa-core Core i9 chip.

The keyboard is another highlight of this refresh as it is reliable, has decent key travel, and works as expected. Coming from the disaster butterfly keyboard mechanism, the new Magic keyboard from Apple is a welcome change. To make space for the additional key travel, Apple had to make the new MacBook Pro thicker by 1mm, though that’s a difference that is hardly noticeable.

The review praises the new Magic Keyboard on the 13-inch MacBook Pro and also highlights how the machine performs better than other similar 13-inch laptops that ship without a dedicated GPU.

In real-world use, the Pro had no problem handling my workload, which includes multiple Chrome windows and tabs, plus Slack, Spotify, Notes, Photos, Messages and, increasingly, video calls on different platforms. For the purposes of my testing, I also introduced something that’s not normally part of my routine: Fortnite. The game ran smoothly at 1,280 by 800 on low settings with a frame-rate limit of 60FPS, although the fans definitely started to pipe up. In addition to Sayonara Wild Hearts I spent some time with Where Cards Fall. Those games ran well too, and with less fan noise than Fortnite.

You can also check out some video reviews of the 13-inch MacBook Pro below:

If you want the max performance, you need to go for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 10th-gen Intel processor. Otherwise, the entry-level variant has the same performance as the older model due to its older CPU.