The $1,799 13-Inch MacBook Pro Is Nearly 16.5% Faster than the Entry-Level Model

Apple unveiled the new 13-inch MacBook Pro last week with Magic Keyboard and upgraded storage tiers. However, only the higher-priced variants of the new laptop use 10th Gen. Intel Core processors, while the entry-level variants continue using 8th Gen. Intel Core processors. Is there any difference between the processing performance of those variants, and if there is, by how much? Let’s find out.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020’s starting price is $1,299, and it comes powered by 1.4GHz quad-core 8th Gen. Intel Core i5 processor. It is the same processor that was used in the 2019 version of the laptop. According to Geekbench, a popular processing benchmark application, this version scores 927 points in the single-core CPU test and 3,822 points in the multi-core CPU test.

On the other hand, the $1,799 variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 is powered by 2.0GHz quad-core 10th Gen. Intel Core i5 processor. In the Geekbench test, it scores an average of 1,236 points in the single-core CPU test and 4,455 points in the multi-core CPU test. That makes the $1,799 version of the laptop around 16.5 percent faster than the $1,299 version in CPU performance.

There’s a difference in the performance of RAM, too. The entry-level variant still uses LPDDR3 2133MHz RAM, while the $1,799 version uses LPDDR4X 3,733MHz RAM. So, if you were thinking that all Intel Core i5 CPU equipped variants of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro would perform the same, you would be wrong.

Apple states that consumers who are upgrading from the dual-core CPU version of the previous-generation MacBook Pro 13-inch would be able to see up to 2.8x the performance.

When you compare the new $1,799 version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro to the previous-generation $1,799 version of the laptop, the newer one performs around 14 percent faster in the CPU department. Some early reviews of the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro have arrived already, and you can read their summary in our review roundup.