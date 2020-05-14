Rumor: 14-inch MacBook Pro Could Launch in 2021

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro announcement from Apple disappointed many since rumors had pointed to the company launching a machine with a 14-inch display. Instead, Apple retained the same screen size and just bumped the specs of the machine to new Intel 10th-gen processors along with more RAM and base storage across all models.

A Twitter account that has previously leaked details about many upcoming Apple products accurately, is now pointing to the 14-inch MacBook Pro launching next year. There have been rumors of the 14-inch MacBook Pro using a Mini-LED display. Couple with the rumors of Apple pushing back the launch of its first Mini-LED product to early 2021, it definitely seems possible that the company could launch the 14-inch MacBook Pro next year.

in my dream MBP14 next year — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) May 11, 2020

Apart from the 14-inch MacBook Pro, Apple is working on a number of other products with a Mini-LED display. This includes a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 5G connectivity, an iPad Air, and even a 16-inch MacBook Pro. Mini-LED displays are thinner and lighter than LCD panels and offer all the benefits of OLED displays including higher brightness levels and color accuracy. They also offer better contrast, colors, and more.

Apple is also rumored to launch its first ARM MacBook next year. Perhaps the 14-inch MacBook Pro would be an entirely new product from the company that will launch next year with its in-house ARM processor.

Are you looking forward to a 14-inch MacBook Pro from Apple? Or are you tired of waiting and are just going to buy the refreshed 13-inch model announced earlier this month?