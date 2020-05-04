New 13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th Gen. Intel CPUs, Magic Keyboard, 256GB Base Storage Announced

Apple today announced its much-anticipated 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh with some meaningful improvements. Sadly the refresh does not deliver a bigger 14-inch display as rumors had claimed.

The 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with Intel’s 10th generation processors. The new CPUs feature a notably more powerful Iris Plus GPU that should help with video rendering and other GPU intensive tasks. Apple claims up to 80% performance improvement over the previous generation MacBook Pro in 4K video editing. The new GPU is also good enough to drive the 6K Pro Display XDR. Sadly, the company still does not offer the option to customize the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a dedicated GPU. The top-end 10th gen Intel Core processor on the 13-inch MacBook Pro can Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz. Apple claims customers upgrading from a dual-core MacBook Pro will see a performance improvement of up to 2.8x.

It is important to note though that Apple is offering the $1,299 and the $1,499 variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the older 8th gen. CPUs from Intel which means it does not feature the faster Iris GPU.

“Whether you’re a college student, a developer, or a creative pro, the 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers powerful performance, a stunning Retina display, and all-day battery life in our most portable pro notebook. Today we’re adding the new Magic Keyboard, doubling the standard storage, and boosting performance, making the 13-inch MacBook Pro an even better value for our customers,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing. “With these updates, our entire notebook lineup features the Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook, offers twice the standard storage than before, and delivers even more performance.”

While the base variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro ships with 8GB RAM, it can now be customized with up to 32GB RAM. The top 13-inch MacBook Pro variant from Apple ships with speedy 3733MHz of 16GB RAM. Additionally, the base storage has been bumped to 256GB and the machine can be purchased with up to 4TB storage. Apple has also ditched its unreliable butterfly keyboard and switched to the new Magic Keyboard that it had first debuted on the 16-inch MacBook Pro last year.

The 2020 MacBook Pro starts from $1,299 and it is available to order starting today. Students can get the machine at a $100 discount.

While a decent upgrade, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh misses out on a few important features including Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, better stereo speakers, a narrow bezel display, and a dedicated GPU.