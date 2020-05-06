AirPods Pro Making Crackling Sound or Not Happy with Their ANC? This is What Apple Wants You to Do

The number of issues with AirPods Pro has increased in recent times. Many users report that the Active Noise Cancellation on the earbuds is now not as effective as before. Similarly, other AirPods Pro users are reporting a rattling sound with their earbuds. Apple has now published two support pages detailing some of the steps that users can take to solve these issues.

The first support article from Apple guides AirPods Pro owners on what to do if their wireless earbuds are making a crackling or static noise. This includes updating the iPhone, iPad, or Mac to the latest software build available for it, making sure there’s no wireless interference from any other device, and to listen to audio from another app to see if the problem persists or not. The company says that even after all these steps if you experience sound quality issues on your AirPods Pro, you can contact Apple Support.

The second support article details some steps on fixing issues related to Active Noise Cancellation on your AirPods Pro. This includes updating the iPhone, iPad, or Mac; ensuring that ANC is active on your AirPods Pro, and cleaning the mesh on the top of the AirPods Pro as debris or wax buildup here can lead to a loss in bass and an increase in background sounds.

If you are facing any issues related to sound quality, ANC, or rattling with your AirPods Pro, you should try the steps mentioned in Apple’s support document. Also, make sure to update your AirPods Pro to the latest firmware that was released by Apple yesterday as that could help with the ANC issue.