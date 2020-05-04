Facing Rattling Noise Problem with AirPods Pro? You are Not Alone

A number of AirPods Pro owners have been complaining about rattling issues with at least one of their AirPod. Apple support forums are filled with complaints from customers who are experiencing a rattling noise with one of their AirPod every time they move around.

The rattling sound is audible whenever one walks or does any activity while wearing their AirPods which makes for an irritating experience. The rattling also happens even if the AirPods are turned off which likely points to this being a hardware issue. Many customers have got the rattling AirPod unit replaced by Apple. In some cases, the company has replaced AirPods units for customers multiple times over a period of 5-6 months.

Surprised this rattle issue with AirPods Pro hasn’t had any airtime. Not sure if you have come across it yet. @AppleSupport is being inundated with complaints. I have two consecutive A Pods Pro that have had this fault. pic.twitter.com/0Pd6QrMfT6 — Avid Writer (@Avid_pen) May 2, 2020

It is unclear as to why this rattling noise is happening because users report they have not dropped their AirPods or used it roughly since purchasing them. What is clear, however, is that the rattling noise starts happening after a few months of usage. Once the ratting issue begins, the affected AirPods Pro unit will start failing the ear tip test.

This does seem to be a hardware issue as the problem is affecting replacement units from Apple as well. It looks like the company is seemingly aware of the issue which is why it is replacing the rattling AirPod piece for customers without any fuss.

Are you getting a rattling noise from your AirPods Pro as well? If so, how bad is it? Did you try getting them replaced by Apple? Drop a comment and let us know!