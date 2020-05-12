AirPods Studio Leak: Automatic Left-Right Ear Detection, Head and Neck Detection, and More

A few days back, we heard that Apple plans to call its rumored premium over-ear headphones AirPods Pro. A new report now claims that AirPods Pro will come with some interesting features that are not available on over-ear headphones available in the market.

The report claims that based on people familiar with the matter, AirPods Pro will come with a sensor that will be able to automatically detect left and right ears to dynamically route the audio channels. This means that you will no longer need to worry about whether you are wearing your headphones correctly, which is always a hassle with over-ear headphones.

The report also claims that AirPods Pro will also include a popular AirPods feature that pauses a song when you take the headphones off. However, in the case of the AirPods Studio, Apple is planning to use sensors to detect whether the headphones are on the head or the neck, instead of the ear detection feature used in AirPods and AirPods Pro.

AirPods Studio is expected to feature Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes like AirPods Pro. It will also some features for professional users such as the ability to customize equalizer settings, with low, medium, and high-frequency adjustments.

According to previous reports, Apple is working on at least two variations of its wireless premium over-ear headphones and that they will feature swappable parts.

One of the variants features leather-like fabric while the second variant is fitness-focused and uses lighter, breathable material with small perforations. The headphones have a “retro look with oval-shaped ear cups that swivel and a headband connected by thin, metal arms. The arms stem from the top of the ear cups rather than the sides.” The earpads and the headband padding are also expected to attach themselves to the frame magnetically which allows them to be easily replaced by the user.

AirPods Studio is expected to be priced at $349.

Our Take

It does look like Apple’s premium wireless over-ear headphones will be packed with some cool features. But the key features will be the sound quality and its noise-canceling abilities if Apple needs to give Bose’s Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 and Sony’s WH-1000XM3, considered the best noise-canceling headphones in the market currently, a run for their money.

Are you looking forward to Apple’s AirPods Studio? Drop a line in the comments section to let us know.