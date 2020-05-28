Apple Acquires Machine Learning Startup Inductiv to Improve Siri and AI

Apple has confirmed its acquisition of Inductiv, an Ontario-based machine learning startup that helps automate and correct errors in data for AI. The team at the startup has already joined Apple and would be working on Siri, machine learning, and data science.

Apple will be using Inductiv’s expertise to help correct errors in data as it is important for machine learning. Apple confirmed the acquisition on its part with its generic statement saying that it “buys smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”

As per Bloomberg’s report, John Giannandrea, who is heading Siri at Apple, has been working on upgrading the underlying technology that powers the digital assistant and other AI-powered products from Apple. These acquisitions would help the company set up a solid foundation for its voice assistant and AI which could come in handy in the future. Apple noticeably lags behind Google in this department and it is good to see the company focusing on improving it.

Apple makes a number of startup acquisitions from time to time. This year alone, the company has made a number of AI-focused acquisitions including Xnor.ai for $200 million, Voysis to possibly improve Siri’s natural language processing, and more. It also acquired the popular hyperlocal weather app Dark Sky in March this year.