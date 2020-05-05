Apple AirPods Pro Get Firmware Update to Version 2D15

Apple keeps updating its truly wireless earphones with new firmware from time to time. The company has released a new firmware version for the AirPods Pro today, four months after the previous firmware update arrived on the high-end earphones.

The AirPods Pro earphones have started receiving a new firmware update today, with version 2D15. This is the third firmware that Apple has released for the AirPods Pro. After launching the ANC wireless earphones in the October of last year, the company released firmware version 2B588 in November 2019 and firmware version 2C54 in December 2019.

Users have been hoping that Apple would fix the active noise cancellation quality on the AirPods Pro with the latest firmware update. While there’s no changelog from Apple for the newest software version, Apple knows that there is an issue with the ANC. Users have been reporting no change in the ANC or audio quality with the 2D15 version when compared to the previous firmware version.

Reviewers had praised the AirPods Pro for their active noise cancellation quality, marking them just below Sony’s top-of-the-line ANC wireless earphones. However, the second firmware version that was released for the Bluetooth earphones reduced the quality of ANC but improved the quality of bass. There is no news regarding any new firmware update for the regular first-generation and second-generation AirPods.

Here’s how to make sure that you get the new firmware version on your AirPods Pro:

Keep the AirPods Pro in their case. Connect the case to the charger and start charging them. The AirPods Pro should be connected to your iOS device. Your iOS device should be connected to the internet.

To check the firmware version on your AirPods Pro, do the following: