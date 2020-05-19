Kuo: Apple AirPods Studio Over-the-Ear Headphones to Be Assembled in Vietnam in Mid-2020

Apple has released two AirPod models until now, AirPods and AirPods Pro, and both of them are truly wireless earbuds. However, Apple is also working on wireless over-the-ear headphones with an even higher price and some unique features. It is now being reported that they will go into mass production later this year.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported last month that the company’s upcoming over-the-ear headphones would go into mass production sometime in mid-2020. Now, another report from The Information corroborates the same piece of information from a different source. It also states that the Cupertino-based tech giant will start assembling the headphones in June or July 2020.

The publication also claims that Apple will assemble at least a portion of those headphones in Vietnam instead of assembling all the units in China. There has been heightened tension between China and the US after the latter extended sanctions against Chinese smartphone firm Huawei and its subsidiaries. China is also preparing to retaliate against American companies like Apple, Cisco, and Qualcomm as a response.

Apple’s upcoming high-end headphones are rumored to feature ear and neck detection. They will reportedly be called AirPods Studio, which sounds sensible, and they could be targeted towards professionals. They could feature swappable, magnetic earcups. The headphones could also switch between left and right audio channels, depending on how a user wears them. They will also be able to auto-pause and auto-play music when they are removed and worn again.

It is being rumored that the AirPods Studio could be priced at $349, making them the highest-priced headphones from Apple. They could also feature active noise cancellation, similar to AirPods Pro, but with even higher quality. The upcoming headphones from Apple are also said to feature studio-grade audio quality, hence the name.

There are reportedly two versions of the AirPods Studio, a premium model with leather-like fabrics and a fitness-focused model with lighter, breathable materials. They could be unveiled during WWDC 2020 during the company’s first all-digital event.