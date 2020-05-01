Apple Card Payments Can Be Deferred through May 2020

Apple had first allowed Apple Card users to defer their payments for March 2020 due to financial hardships people have been facing after the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company had said during its earnings call that it doesn’t plan to announce any further deferments, only to change its stance today.

Apple Card users would be able to defer their credit card payments through this month. Last night, when investors asked Apple CEO, Tim Cook, if the company is planning to offer further extension for Apple Card payment deferrals, he had mentioned that the company has no such plans. In a pleasant surprise, the Cupertino-based tech firm announced that users can defer payments through May 2020.

Users can apply for May 2020 payment deferral through Apple’s Customer Assistance Program. Apple Card customers need to open the Wallet app on their iPhones and send a message to Apple Card Support requesting to join the program. Users can also reach Apple via an Apple Business Chat if they wish to pay May 2020 Apple Card bill at a later date without incurring addition interest charges.

Apple had also announced during its earnings call for the second quarter of 2020 fiscal year that it is planning to offer interest-free financing options to buy more Apple products via Apple Card. Right now, the interest-free financing option via Apple Card is only available to customers in the US who are wishing to buy an iPhone. We expect the company to roll out similar offers to iPads and MacBooks.