Apple Could Delay iPhone 12 Launch Event to October

There have been rumors of Apple delaying the iPhone 12 launch this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Apple has always announced new iPhones in September for the last few years. That could change this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaker Jon Prosser claims that Apple is going to delay the entire iPhone 12 announcement event to October.

In his latest video, Prosser has not only detailed the Apple Glass but also provided some details about the iPhone 12 launch event. Rumors so far suggest the company could launch two iPhone 12 variants in September and then launch the iPhone 12 Pro a few weeks later in October following a September announcement. The company took a similar approach with the iPhone X launch in 2017 when it released it in October despite a September announcement, with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launching before it. Prosser, however, claims that Apple is considering announcing the entire iPhone 12 lineup in early October. Apart from the iPhone 12, Apple is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 6 and show off the Apple Glass at the same event. While Apple does tend to hold media events in October, they are usually focused on other iPads and Macs.

The iPhone 12 development is behind schedule as Apple engineers have not been able to travel to China for finalizing the design and to work on the prototyping process. Despite the delay, analysts and supply chain analysts expect the company to announce the new iPhone 12 lineup in September itself. There have been a lot of conflicting reports about the iPhone 12 launch this year.

According to rumors, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro model will be higher-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag. All iPhone 12 models are expected to feature OLED displays, and support 5G. Alleged iPhone 12 schematics have also revealed that iPhone 12 could come with a smaller notch and slimmer bezels and feature an iPad Pro like design with flat edges. Rumors also suggest that iPhone 12 Pro models will exclusively get the LiDAR scanner and 120Hz ProMotion Display.

Our Take

Given the situation worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is likely that Apple itself is undecided as to when it plans on announcing the iPhone 12 this year. The launch timeframe will possibly be decided in the coming few weeks as Apple engineers return to offices and development work picks up pace. It is possible that just like WWDC 2020, Apple is forced to hold the iPhone 12 event virtually due to the social distancing norms.

