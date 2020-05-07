Apple Could Delay the Launch of Its First Mini-LED Product to 2021

In his latest investor’s note for TF International, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple’s supply chain partners Epistar and others are preparing for mass production of Mini-LED chip, panel, assembly and terminal assembly will begin Q4 2020 to Q1 2021.

The analyst notes that Apple’s development of mini-LED products has not been delayed excessively due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple was previously rumored to be working on a series of products with Mini-LED displays that were due to launch in the second half of 2020. This included a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro, a high-end iPad Pro with 5G connectivity, and more. Now, the launch timeframe of these products has been delayed slightly, though it is not a cause of concern as mini LED will keep a key technology for Apple over the next five years.

“We believe that investors do not need to worry too much about the extension of the mini LED schedule, because mini LED is a key technology that Apple will promote in the next 5 years, so even if the short-term schedule is affected by the new coronary pneumonia, it will not damage the long-term positive trend.”

DigiTimes had previously claimed that Apple had delayed the launch of the 5G 12.9-inch iPad Pro until 2021. If anything, it looks like the first product from Apple with a Mini-LED display will either launch towards the very end of this year or in early 221.

Mini-LED displays are thinner and lighter than LCD panels and offer all the benefits of OLED displays including higher brightness levels and color accuracy. They also offer better contrast, colors, and more.