Apple Could Launch 13-inch MacBook Pro Refresh Later Today

It is no secret that Apple is working on a 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh with newer 10th gen. processors from Intel, Magic Keyboard, improved speakers, and other improvements. There have been conflicting reports about its launch timeframe, though leaker Jon Prosser now claims that Apple will launch the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh today.

The leaker had previously been right about the iPhone SE price and launch, so there is a very high probability of this leak correctly panning out as well.

If previous leaks are anything to go by, the 13-inch MacBook Pro will feature Intel’s 10th generation processors. These new chips do not bring any major CPU performance improvement, but they do ship with a more powerful Intel Iris GPU. Apple could also offer its 13-inch MacBook Pro lineup with up to 32GB RAM and 4TB SSD. The company could also double the storage on the models that it offers, just like it has done with the 2020 MacBook Air and 16-inch MacBook Pro lineup. Similarly, Apple is expected to use its new Magic Keyboard on the MacBook Pro refresh as it has done on its other refreshed MacBooks. There are also rumors of the 13-inch MacBook Pro packing a bigger 14-inch display thanks to smaller bezels.

If Apple does plan to launch the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro today, an announcement should go live within a few hours from now.