Apple Could Launch a Completely Wireless iPhone in 2021

There have been rumors of Apple working on a portless iPhone, one that would not even feature a Lightning connector. As per Jon Prosser, Apple is planning on launching one portless iPhone next year. And if you were hoping that the company would make the switch to USB-C connector on its iPhone Pro lineup this year, be prepared to be disappointed.

Apple is directly going to jump to a portless iPhone and not make the switch to USB-C as it has done on its iPad Pro lineup. This means that even the iPhone 12 lineup due to launch later this year will also ship with a Lightning connector and not USB-C.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also claimed back in December 2019 that Apple could launch one portless iPhone in 2021. Since it will lack any physical connectors, the device would only be charged wirelessly. While iPhones do support Qi wireless charging, they are limited to only 7.5W which means it takes them over 3 hours to charge from 0-100%. If Apple is indeed planning on launching a portless iPhone next year, the company is likely going to include a faster wireless charging technology on it.

☝️ yep. One portless iPhone coming next year. Never USB-C. Eventually, they’ll all be portless. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 13, 2020

Selected Android OEMs have already showcased smartphones that are completely devoid of any physical buttons and connectors. However, they have only been glorified concepts and none of these products have been launched to the public yet. If these rumors surrounding the 2021 iPhone do turn out to be true though, Apple could possibly end up becoming the first company to launch a truly portless smartphone to consumers.

What are your thoughts on a portless iPhone? Will you prefer it over an iPhone that comes with a USB-C port? Drop a comment and let us know!