Apple Could Use iPhones to Stream WWDC 2020 This Year

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced production houses to rely on iPhones and makeshift rigs for shooting purposes. A number of popular TV shows have been shot entirely using iPhones including the final episode of ”Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” a reunion episode of ”Parks and Recreation,” and more. All episodes of ‘Conan’ have also been shot using iPhones since the end of March. Now, ”American Idol” has also joined the list, as the production house has shifted to shooting remotely using iPhones.

iPhones have long been considered to have the best video recording capabilities in a smartphone, so it is not surprising that production houses are relying on it for recording purposes. Apple is also more than happy to see iPhones being used for shooting “American Idol” and notes how it is able to deliver “broadcast quality” video.

We know that people are relying on their favorite shows while staying at home, and we are happy to be a part of that process with the team at American Idol. iPhone offers a unique solution to deliver broadcast quality video, in the palm of your hand, while keeping production staff and on-air talent safe and in their homes.

Apple’s statement does bring up an interesting point — Could we see the company use iPhones to stream this year’s WWDC as well? This has been noted by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman as well who says Apple could use iPhones to record parts of WWDC.

Now you know how (parts of) WWDC is going to look https://t.co/DHBtliORnE — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 12, 2020

Apple is going to host this year’s WWDC 2020 virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company will be hosting the event from June 22-24 this year. When Apple had initially announced back in March that it won’t be holding a physical WWDC event this year, it noted that it would be holding the virtual event in an “entirely new online format.”

Since renowned production houses are already using iPhones for shooting purposes, Apple could itself easily use iPhones to stream WWDC 2020 this year as well. It would actually be a cool way to show the video recording capabilities of the iPhone. The move will also help Apple in reducing the production members and thereby maintain social distance between its employees who would be physically present at the location from where the event would be live-streamed. What do you think? Should Apple be using iPhones to stream parts of WWDC 2020 this year?