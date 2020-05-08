Apple Delays Launch of New AirPods to Later this Year

There have been rumors of Apple launching new AirPods this year, but as per Nikkei, the launch has now been delayed to later this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The report claims that Apple will produce millions of AirPods in Vietnam for the first time this quarter. Out of this, around 3 to 4 million units will be of the existing 2nd gen. AirPods. Prolific leaker Jon Prosser claimed earlier this week that Apple has refreshed iMac and AirPods ready to ship.

“The mass production of AirPods in Vietnam started as early as in March,” a person familiar with the matter said. “The Vietnamese officials even granted special permits for a key Apple AirPods assembler to help the company bring in engineers to the country for smooth production during lockdowns.” Vietnam began easing some lockdown measures in late April.

The move will help Apple diversify its supply chain and move it out of China. The demand for AirPods has also been hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Apple has told its supplier to lower production for the first half of 2020 by more than 10%. The company had originally placed orders for 45 million units of AirPods.

Despite rumors of Apple launching new AirPods this year, it is unclear what changes they will bring to the table. The 2nd gen. AirPods released in March 2019 brought improved battery life, always-on Hey Siri, and lower latency and did nothing to improve the sound quality. It is possible that the refreshed 3rd gen. AirPods could further improve battery life and also bring about some improvement to sound quality. Apple is also working on AirPods X that will sit between the AirPods and the AirPods Pro. They will offer a sweat-resistant design like the AirPods Pro but miss out on ANC and would be meant for use while working out.

