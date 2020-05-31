Apple Doubles the RAM Upgrade Price on Base 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple had refreshed its 13-inch MacBook Pro early last month. The two low-end refreshed 13-inch variants shipped with an 8th-gen quad-core Intel processor and slower and older 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM. Up until yesterday, Apple was charging customers $100 for doubling the RAM to 16GB on these machines, but it has now quietly bumped the price to $200.

The move comes without any announcement from Apple, with even many of Apple support reps being unclear of this change. Apple does change the upgrade pricing of Macs from time to time, but it usually lowers the price. It is very rare that the company tweaks the pricing to increase upgrade pricing for certain components.

It is likely that Apple has increased the RAM upgrade pricing for the 8th-gen Intel processors powered 13-inch MacBook Pro due to supply issues. These machines use the older and slower LPDDR3 RAM which are slowly being phased out in favor of DDR4 RAM. The higher-end 13-inch MacBook Pro models make use of faster and newer LPDDR4X 3733MHz and their upgrade pricing has remained the same.

Due to the price increase, it would make a lot of sense looking to buy the base 13-inch MacBook Pro to simply buy the $1,799 model as it offers a faster built-in GPU and CPU, double the RAM running at faster speeds, 512GB storage, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports instead of two. If you are a student, you can get a $100 discount on the machine from Apple’s Education Store or wait for a few weeks and then buy it from Amazon where it should be available for around $1600.