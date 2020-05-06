Apple Executive Explains How They Reinvented the Cursor for the iPad’s Touch-First Experience

Although there were already signs of Apple bringing support for mice to the iPads since the release of iPadOS 13, no one thought Apple would bring full-fledged cursor, mice, and trackpad support to its tablets in such a significant way. But how exactly did Apple decide to bring the support for a cursor to the iPadOS and how did it design to suit its tablets? Let’s find out.

Apple could’ve picked up the behavior and design of a cursor from macOS, dropped it into iPadOS, and called it a day. But that’s not how the company did it. It’s Apple we’re talking about. The company took some extreme measures and changed the way how a cursor looks, feels, and behaves in iPadOS.

How iPadOS cursor is different from macOS cursor

The shape of the cursor resembles the tip of a human finger, which shows how Apple integrated cursor into iPadOS to supplement the iPad’s touch-first experience. When you don’t interact with the iPad using the connected mouse or trackpad, the cursor disappears so that it doesn’t cause confusion while interacting with the touchscreen using the finger.

When you move the cursor to a UI element such as an icon or a button, it accelerates towards it. Its contextual movement is different from the linear movement that we see on macOS or other desktop platforms. The company applies predictive math to take you to where you’re going without needing you to precisely land on the element.

Once you’re on the button or the icon, it takes shape of that UI element. For example, it encapsulates the icon and it even jiggles it so that you know exactly where you are on the screen. All of this physics was well-thought. Even the smallest of change in Apple’s hardware or software draws a lot of criticism, but the iPadOS’ cursor was well-received with its audience.

TechCrunch had a chance to catch up with Apple SVP Craig Federighi and understand the development of the iPadOS cursor and some of the choices by the teams at Apple that made it. When an iPad is connected to a mouse or a trackpad, a circular-shaped cursor appears on the screen.

iPadOS’ cursor design is based on Apple TV’s UI design refresh

Apparently, the development of the iPadOS’ cursor began with Apple TV’s refresh UI design in 2015. No wonder, there are a lot of similarities between how movements take place in tvOS when you move your finger across the Apple TV’s touchpad and the movement of the iPadOS’ cursor.

Apple knew that it wanted a very touch-centric cursor that doesn’t demand a lot of precision. However, when it comes to things like text editing, it can still offer the level of precision a user demands. Craig Federighi said during the interview that its teams learned a lot from different sources and drew inspiration from Apple’s work on Apple TV UI, macOS, and even the iPhone X.

Apple did not want people to unlearn how they interacted with the iPad earlier to use the iPadOS’ new capabilities with the cursor

The company knew that it wanted users to have a natural and easy experience of using the finger when high precision isn’t necessary. However, when there’s a need, the cursor can change its shape into an I-beam for text editing and text selection.

Apple’s design team also faced a dilemma as to how the cursor would react to web elements when a user is browsing a web page. Since most websites have their own icon and button designs, Apple wanted to “honor the integral elements of the web.” It knew that people are not going to rewrite the web for Apple.

iPadOS’ trackpad gestures were made to mimic macOS’ trackpad gestures

The company worked a lot to mimic the trackpad gestures of macOS so that people who already use MacBooks don’t have to re-learn them. However, there’s a slight change, Federighi said. Trackpad gestures on iPadOS respond in a more immediate way.

The company also thought about rethinking the three-finger gestures but in the end, it decided that they work fine as is. The company has plans to improve the cursor’s behavior even further in the coming versions of iPadOS. You can read the whole interview on TechCrunch by hitting the source link below.