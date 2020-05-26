Apple Has Fixed the ‘This App Is No Longer Shared with You’ Bug

Last week a weird App Store bug blocked users from using some apps. While opening recently updated apps iOS/iPad users got an error that read “This app is no longer shared with you.” Apple has now confirmed that it has fixed the bug for all the users.

The “No Longer Shared” bug soon turned into a headache for many as it blocked a bunch of apps like YouTube, WhatsApp, Twitter, and others. iOS/iPadOS Users had to reinstall all the affected apps and this proved to be quiet a task. Over the weekend, iOS and iPadOS users saw a bulk of pending App updates in the App Store. Weirdly enough, even the recently updated apps were lined up in the update queue.

Apparently, apps that had already been updated from up to 10 days back required to be updated once again. Meanwhile, Apple has not revealed what caused the bug in the first place. In all likelihood, the Apple server’s mechanism to prevent duplicate app purchases might be malfunctioning.

The issue has affected a large number of iPhone users irrespective of whether they are using Family Sharing or not. Deleting an app and then reinstalling it from the App Store seems to solve the issue, but this does lead to data loss especially if one does not have iCloud backup enabled.

If you are facing “This app is no longer shared with you” issue then download the updates from the App Store. We suggest updating all the pending apps by tapping on “Update All.” Once done, the issue should get resolved. The update is said to have overwritten the troublesome parts and fixed the bug.

Did you update the affected apps? Let us know if the update fixed the bug.