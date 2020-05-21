Apple Glasses to Launch in 2021 in Limited Quantity according to Another Report

Apple is working on AR-equipped glasses, and there have been plenty of reports surrounding its design, features, pricing, and release date. A new report out of Taiwan reiterates that the Cupertino-based tech giant would release its AR glasses sometime next year.

Taiwanese tech publication DigiTimes is reporting that Apple will launch its augmented reality glasses in 2021. The company will start a small-volume production in the first half of the year, according to sources inside the company’s parts suppliers. These suppliers are gearing up to kick-off a small volume production for Apple Glass in the first half of the year.

Previous reports have stated that the first AR product from Apple would indeed be launched as ‘Apple Glass.’ They are expected to carry a price tag of $499 and customers would have to spend some more on prescription glasses. The Apple Glass would reportedly rely on a connected iPhone for most of its processing and would run the rOS (realityOS) software. This makes sure that the glasses are light and slim for added comfort.

YouTuber Jon Prosser mentioned in one of his videos that Apple had originally planned to unveil its AR glasses during its iPhone event in September or October of 2020. However, due to restrictions on in-person events amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had to push the announcement to the first quarter of 2020, probably in March.

The new report from DigiTimes lines up with reports from Ming-Chi Kuo and other sources. The noted analyst had mentioned a few days ago that Apple would launch its AR Glass in 2022. Apple is also gearing up to launch AirPods Studio, refreshed iMacs, and the iPhone 12 lineup later this year.