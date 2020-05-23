Apple Could Replace Messages App on macOS with Catalyst Version

Apple has been steadily enhancing the integration between iOS and macOS over the past few years. The company also made it easy for developers to bring their iOS apps to macOS through Catalyst. Now, it is being reported that the company could use Catalyst to bring one more of its iOS apps to macOS.

According to a report from 9To5Mac, Apple is working to completely replace the Messages app on macOS with a Catalyst version, which is based on iOS 14 code. The report states that Apple would bring the Catalyst version of the Messages app to macOS with the next big upgrade that is expected to be unveiled during WWDC 2020 in June.

Evidence of a Catalyst version of the Messages app has been found in a build of iOS 14 that was obtained by the team at 9To5Mac. Last year, the company used Catalyst to bring iOS versions of its Apple News, Apple TV+, Podcasts, Stocks, and Voice Memos app to macOS 10.15 Catalina. However, this is the first time the company would replace one of its native macOS apps by their Catalyst versions.

Over the past few years, Apple has added a lot of new features such as effects, extensions, and stickers to the Messages app on iOS but it nearly stopped updating the macOS version. Switching to a Catalyst version for macOS would certainly help the company in the development of new features and keeping them updated in line with iOS and iPadOS versions of the app.

We expect several major updates to macOS with the next version. Are you as excited as we are about the next version of macOS? Let us know which features would you like to see in the comments section below.