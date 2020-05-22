Apple’s Over-Ear Headphones AirPods Studio Have Reportedly Entered Into Production

Apple suppliers have seemingly started the mass production of the company’s over-ear headphones. A rumor from earlier this month had claimed that the over-ear headphones would be called AirPods Studio and carry a price tag of $349.

Rumors of Apple working on high-end over-ear headphones first surfaced back in 2018. They were rumored to launch in 2019 but their launch got delayed. With the mass production of the headphones starting, it is possible that their launch is imminent as well. We could see Apple announce the AirPods Studio at WWDC 2020 next month which many rumors have claimed as well.

A report from Bloomberg had claimed that Apple is working on two designs: one featuring a leather-like fabric and the other being fitness-focused and using lighter, breathable material with small perforations. The headphones would have a “retro look with oval-shaped ear cups that swivel and a headband connected by thin, metal arms. The arms stem from the top of the ear cups rather than the sides.”

Given the success of the AirPods and AirPods Pro, Apple is likely going to have another winner on its hand with the AirPods Studio. The over-ear headphones should offer excellent sound quality and ANC and could give Sony’s highly-rated WH-1000XM3 a tough competition.

Are you excited about Apple’s over-ear headphones? Drop a comment and let us know!