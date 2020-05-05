Apple’s Patent Envisions a Bendable MacBook With Seamless Appearance

A patent filing from Apple indicates that it is looking at ways to make the MacBook design more bendable. The company is looking at making a “personal computing device” that has a “single piece body” with a bendable portion. This will allow the device to have a “seamless overall appearance.”

The first part of the device will be ideal for a display, while the second part will be used for an input device. The seamless design will allow Apple to build its future MacBooks with a single piece of aluminum or any other material of its choice. The bendable hinge will also continue to house all the connectors and wires for the keyboard and display and it must maintain “mechanical communication” between the two parts of the device.

In another aspect, a portable electronic device is described. The portable electronic device can include a first part that carries a visual display for presenting visual content, a second part that carries an input device, and a solid-state hinge assembly coupled to the first and second part in a manner that allows relative angular movement between the first and second parts. The solid-state hinge assembly can include a bending medium capable of (i) bending in response to an applied force and (ii) providing a resistance to movement in accordance with an amount of bending, and a force actuator physically coupled to the bending medium, the force actuator capable of providing the force.

Apple already uses a well-tested hinge design on the MacBooks. However, a bendable hinge will allow Apple to make other improvements including adding a flexible battery or even a flexible display. The patent also describes the design being used in a “smart phone cover or a tablet computer device.”

Apple patents take a long time to turn into reality. While it will be certain cool to have a MacBook with a seamless overall design, we are still at least a few years away from it. The patent also shows that something as simple as a hinge on a MacBook requires years of research and development before it can be tweaked or replaced with something else. Otherwise, we could end up getting something like the butterfly-switch keyboard.