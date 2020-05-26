Apple Pencil Patent Reveals Tip Adapters With Functionality of Pressure Sensitive Button

The goal of every stylus maker it to make it as natural as possible. Apple is researching Pencil tip equipped with force-sensitive buttons. The Pencil adapter is likely to be designed such that it will fit the existing Apple Pencil. The company has been granted a patent titled “Stylus with input adapter” by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Apple Pencil is known to offer a great tactile feel to the users. The stylus has been treated to new features with every iterational upgrade. However, Apple has refrained from introducing bigger changes in the Apple Pencil. In other words, Apple Pencil is still minimalistic and focusses on the essential.

Unlike some of the other styluses, Apple Pencil doesn’t come with an external button. This means there is no way a user can select tools or alternate menu. We are not sure if Apple will add a physical button to the Pencil anytime soon. However, if that happens then the Apple Pencil design needs to be changed substantially.

Alternatively, the pressure-sensitive nib will allow Apple to add similar functionality without the need for a physical button. Apple is likely to offer an array of adapter nibs that can be fitted on the existing Apple Pencil. The patent hinges on the idea of measuring the second force exerted by the nib of the pencil. Whenever the nib is pressed against the surface it will exert a force at a point above the nib. According to the patent, the second force can be measured and translated into a button press.

The patent details multiple versions of nib adapters. One of the arrangements depicts a fulcrum and lever arrangement that makes contact with the nib with the help of a ring section. Yet another configuration shows how a replacement tip can be directly attached to the tip. Furthermore, the patent also talks about an actual button being placed inside the casing. The button will receive input via a collapsible cutout section in contact with the tip probe. Microsoft already offers Surface Pen Tips, however, these only change the feel and do not offer any additional functionality.