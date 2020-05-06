Apple Could Soon Release New iMacs and AirPods

Apple seems to be unveiling its 2020 product lineup slowly but surely. According to a Tweet by Jon Presser, the new iMac and AirPods updates can arrive “at any time.” The tweet says “there’s still an iMac and AirPods ready to ship.”

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Apple has recently released the much-awaited 2020 iPhone SE and the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 refresh. As per the leaked information, Apple is all set to launch an iMac and AirPod refresh. However, we still don’t know the AirPods model. Earlier rumors have predicted AirPods 3, AirPods Pro Lite, and an AirPods Pro update. So the next AirPods can be any one of these.

Heads up: There’s still an iMac and AirPods ready to ship. (Not sure which AirPods yet, only know codename) Theoretically, since they’re ready, they could drop at any time. I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date. Let’s see if Apple can keep it a secret from me 👀🤫 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 6, 2020

After a gap of two years Apple updated iMac in 2019. Going by the rumors it seems like the next iMac update is just around the corner. AirPods Pro was launched in October last year, while AirPods 2 was launched in May. Going by that logic, Apple is more likely to launch the AirPods 3. In the Tweet, Jon Presser says that the new iMac and AirPods can “drop at any time.”

A recent report by Bloomberg says that Apple is expected to launch HomePod, iMacs, iPads, and new Apple TV this year. Of course, they will also pull the wraps from iPhone 12 series in the second half of the year. Yet another report has indicated that Apple is expected to launch new iMac with mini-LED tech in 2020. It remains to be seen whether or not the upcoming iMac will feature mini-LED tech.

Apple recently announced that 2020 WWDC will be a virtual event and starts on June 22. It is quite likely that Apple might unveil a new iMac at WWDC.