Apple Releases iOS 13.5 Beta 4 and watchOS 6.2.5 Beta 4 to Developers

Apple had skipped a version number to release iOS 13.5 Beta 3 and iPadOS 13.5 Beta 3 to developers last week with COVID-19 contact tracing APIs. Now, the company has released iOS 13.5 Beta 4 and iPadOS 13.5 Beta 4 to compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to beta-test developer builds of the operating systems.

The Cupertino-based has released the fourth developer beta versions of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 to all compatible iPhones and iPads. Developers who are registered with Apple can now download and install these beta versions of iOS and iPadOS on their devices via OTA (over the air) or by downloading them from Apple Developer Center.

Apple hasn’t released the official changelog yet, but we expect the company to add various bug fixes to the software and improve the stability of the system with its new builds. Once we get hold of the changelog or spot new features or UI changes, we will update the article to reflect the changes. We expect the company to release the public beta version of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 by the middle of this month.

With iOS 13.5 Beta 3 and iPadOS 13.5 Beta 3, Apple introduced the COVID-19 contact tracing technology that it has been working on in collaboration with Google. With XCode 11.5, which was released alongside iOS 13.5 Beta 3 and iPadOS 13.5 Beta 3, authorized developers could create apps using the COVID-19 contact tracing APIs and alert users of exposure notifications.

iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 also brought a small change to the unlocking process to detect if a user is wearing a mask and skips to the passcode screen, making it easier to unlock the device. The update also added the ability to disable larger tiles in Group FaceTime video calls.

Prior to iOS 13.5 Beta 3 and iPadOS 13.5 Beta 3, Apple had released iOS 13.4.5 Beta 2 and iPadOS 13.4.5 Beta 2 last month with the ability to share Apple Music songs to Instagram, complete with lyrics and link to the music track on Apple Music.

Update: The company has also released tvOS 13.4.5 Beta 4 to compatible Apple TV devices and watchOS 6.2.5 Beta 4 to compatible Apple Watches. The third developer beta versions of tvOS 13.4.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 were released last week.