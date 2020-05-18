Apple Releases iOS 13.5 GM and iPadOS 13.5 GM to Developers [Update: watchOS 6.2.5 GM, tvOS 13.5 GM Released]

After releasing fourth developer beta builds of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 two weeks ago, Apple has finally released the GM (Golden Master) builds of its mobile operating systems today. Registered developers can now download these new builds on compatible iPhones and iPads.

The Cupertino-based firm has released iOS 13.5 GM and iPadOS 13.5 GM, and these builds can be downloaded and installed via the Apple Developer Center or the OTA (over the air) method. However, you need to make sure that an appropriate beta testing profile is installed on the iPhone or the iPad on which you plan on installing the new developer beta releases.

While there’s no official changelog from Apple for iOS 13.5 GM and iPadOS 13.5 GM, it is entirely possible that the company has quashed some bugs and improved the stability of the whole system with new releases. If we spot any differences in the UI design or if we see any new features with the latest releases, we will update this article accordingly. These are the final developer builds of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5, so we can expect the public release in the next couple of weeks.

Apple had released the first developer beta of iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5 in the first week of April. These releases brought new features like the ability to share Apple Music songs to Instagram and Facebook, CarKey support for Touch ID iPhones, and references to the iPhone SE 2020. The second developer beta builds of iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5 were released in the third week of last month.

Apple skipped a version number three weeks ago and released iOS 13.5 Beta 3 and iPadOS 13.5 Beta 3 with COVID-19 exposure notification APIs. It also featured an option to skip Face ID and jump to the passcode screen when a face mask is detected. Another feature was the option to disable larger tiles in Group FaceTime calls.

iOS 13.5 Beta 4 and iPadOS 13.5 Beta 4 were released last week with an opt-in setting for the COVID-19 exposure notification feature. We expect Apple to release the iOS 13.5 to everyone very soon.

Update: Apple has also released the Golder Master versions of tvOS 13.5 and watchOS 6.2.5 today. These updates can be installed on compatible Apple TVs and Apple Watches, respectively. Apple had released the watchOS 6.2.5 Beta 5 update last week to developers with new Pride 2020 watch faces.