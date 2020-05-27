Apple Releases macOS 10.15.5 Catalina with Battery Health Management Features, Bug Fixes

After releasing the final versions of iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5, tvOS 13.4.5, and watchOS 6.2.5 to users last week, Apple has now released the macOS 10.15.5 update. The new software update can now be installed on all Macs that are compatible with macOS 10.15 Catalina.

Apple has released the macOS 10.15.5 Catalina update for Macs, and it’s a free update. It can be installed from the Mac App Store using the Update feature in the System Preferences app. This update has been released two months after the release of macOS 10.15.4, which brought support for Screen Time Communication Limits.

The Cupertino-based brand had released the first developer beta version of macOS 10.15.5 two months ago. With the latest update, Apple has released the new Battery Health Management feature for MacBooks, which is designed to extend the overall lifespan of a MacBook’s battery by reducing the rate of chemical aging. The feature analyzes the health of the battery, a user’s charging patterns, and then sometimes doesn’t charge the battery to its full potential to preserve its health.

When a MacBook is used while it is plugged in and the battery charge is kept at full for an extended period of time, the Battery Health Management feature will kick in and stop the battery from getting fully charged. It’s an optional feature, though, so you can disable it if you want by navigating to System Preferences > Energy Saver > Battery Health and enabling the Battery Health Management feature, and then clicking the OK button.

The new macOS update also fixes the bug which froze the Finder app while doing large-sized data transfers to and from RAID storage volumes. It also brings the option to control automatic prominence of Group FaceTime calls so that the video tiles don’t change their sizes. Other features include the fine-tuning options for the Apple Pro Display XDR.

Apple had released five developer beta updates of macOS 10.15.5 Catalina before releasing the final update to users. The fifth developer beta update was released last week, while the fourth beta was released earlier this month.