Apple Stores in the U.S Set to Reopen Starting Next Week

As the country slowly crawls back to life, Apple is set to reopen stores beginning next week. Apple is going to employ a staggering approach when it comes to reopening its stores in the U.S. The company had closed its stores in March due to the corona pandemic. In the first stage, Apple will throw open its stores in South Carolina, Alaska, Idaho, and Alabama.

We’re excited to begin reopening stores in the US next week, starting with some stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska. Our team is constantly monitoring local heath data and government guidance, and as soon as we can safely open our stores, we will.

There are a total of 271 Apple Stores in the U.S and it might take a while for all of them to be reopened. Apple says that it will focus on fixing products and will enforce the required safety procedures. Staff and customers will be scanned for temperature and social distancing norms will be followed. Furthermore, Apple is providing face masks for all of its retail employees.

As of now, Apple will restrict the number of walk-in customers at the store. This might end up causing some delay for customers. The company encourages customers to buy online as they can offer contactless delivery or choose in-store pick up. It is worth noting that all the Apple Stores in the U.S. were closed in mid-march.

Previously, Apple had planned to reopen the stores in April, however, that was not possible due to the COVID-19 situation. Meanwhile, other Apple employees will work from home and remaining retail employees will offer remote tech support. On a related note, Apple Stores in South Korea, Hong Kong, China are already open and the ones in Germany are starting to open as well.