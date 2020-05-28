Apple Makes It Tougher for macOS Users to Block Update Notifications

Apple has changed the way users deal with update Notifications. Apple recently released macOS Catalina 10.15.5. The release notes reveal that Apple is making it much more difficult for users to ignore update notifications. In other words, the new macOS release will no longer allow users to block Update Notifications.

In the earlier versions of macOS, ignoring an update was easy. The software upgrade menu in System Preferences displayed the new macOS name with an “Upgrade Button” next to it. Furthermore, the Notification Badge also flashed periodically in the Dock. Power users have been able to ignore these updates by using “softwareupdate –ignore “macOS Catalina” command in the Terminal app.

The release notes for macOS Catalina 10.15.5 explains the change as follows,

Major new releases of macOS are no longer hidden when using the softwareupdate(8) command with the –ignore flag

This change also affects macOS Mojave and macOS High Sierra after installing Security Update 2020-003.

Interestingly the changes are also baked into the latest security update for macOS Mojave and macOS High Sierra. Once users update to macOS Catalina 10.15.5 or install the latest security update, they will no longer be able to block/ignore update Notifications by using a command in the Terminal app. The Terminal will instead display the below message,

Ignoring software updates is deprecated. The ability to ignore individual updates will be removed in a future release of macOS.

As expected there might be other commands that can override the warning and remove update notifications. The bottom line, Apple is making it harder for macOS users to ignore Update Notifications. Most of the time security updates contain fixes for crucial bugs and flaws. It is always advised to install the latest security update and the new feature wants to impose just that.