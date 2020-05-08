Apple Updates Online Store With New Hub For Improved Shopping Experience

With the majority of Apple Stores closed worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple has launched a new hub on its online store with additional features to make it easy for customers to shop from their home.

The new online store hub from Apple will allow customers to chat with specialists, trade-in their existing devices towards a new one, and more. Apple is also highlighting the various financing options and other offers it has for customers, including the3% Daily Cash they are eligible for when purchasing Apple products using an Apple Card.

The company has also brought its Genius Bar online allowing customers to get help from an expert over the phone, chat, email, and even Twitter. For the safety and security of its customers, Apple has also started offering no-contact delivery for all products ordered through its online store. None of the features mentioned in the online store hub are new, but they are now displayed in a central place where customers can access them easily.

Even when Apple gets around to opening all its retail stores worldwide, there’s going to be a major change in how people shop. Many customers are going to prefer ordering their products online so this improved online shopping experience from Apple will definitely help. You can check out Apple’s new online store hub here.

Once Apple stores re-open in your area, will you still prefer to shop online? Or do you prefer the retail experience?