Apple Watch Series 6 is Not Going to Use MicroLED Display

If you expected that Apple was going to use a microLED display on the Apple Watch Series 6 this year, prepare to be disappointed. As per reliable leaker @L0vetodream, Apple is still going to use JDI’s display panels on this year’s wearable like it has done in the last few years. The leaker has a very accurate track record so there’s little reason to doubt his claims here.

There are rumors every once in a while suggesting the Apple Watch Series 6 would launch with a microLED display, though that now looks unlikely to happen. Compared to OLED panels, mciroLED displays are thinner and can achieve higher brightness levels.

in my dream the Apple Watch S6 will continue use the display from JDI — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) May 31, 2020

The Apple Watch Series 5 refresh last year was a minor one as it only introduced an Always-On Display. This year though, Apple is expected to introduce a number of new features and changes to the Apple Watch lineup. Leaks so far point to the Apple Watch Series 6 coming with a pulse oximeter for blood sugar monitoring, stress level indication, panic attack detection, and other mental health features. It will also be powered by a more powerful S6 chip. Apple also plans on adding sleep tracking and new watch faces to watchOS 7 this year. The design of the watch, however, is not expected to change this year.

Going by the launch timeframe of the last few years, Apple is likely going to announce the Apple Watch Series 6 alongside the iPhone 12 lineup later this year. There is a possibility that the launch of the selected new iPhones could be delayed to October, though so far, there have been no rumors regarding any delay in the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6.