Apple’s T2 Chip Is Making $3000 MacBooks a Nightmare to Repair for Independent Shops

Apple introduced the T2 SoC, its custom-made security chip, with the 2018 MacBook Pro lineup. It offers various security features along with a storage controller and an ISP, but it is reportedly turning the job of independent repair shops into a nightmare and locking them out.

While Apple counts various advantages of its T2 security chip, including the ability to securely save Touch ID information, it poses various limitations as well. For instance, the chip makes it hard for independent service centers to repair iMacs, Mac Minis, and MacBooks. When a Mac that is equipped with the T2 chip is opened by a non-Apple Authorized repair shop, it is rendered useless.

According to a report from Vice’s Motherboard, the Apple T2 chip is making it hard for independent service centers to breathe new life into old MacBook Pros. The report claims that such machines could potentially be repaired, refreshed, and reused for years, if not for the T2 security chip.

A MacBook refurbished and owner of the RDKL INC repair store had tweeted saying that he would like to do the responsible thing and wipe a user’s data from old machines, but Apple won’t let it happen. So, the only option for the repair firm is to destroy those expensive $3,000 MacBooks to recover the $12/ea that are worth the scrap.

Apple prohibits anyone from removing data stored on a T2 chip-equipped Mac if they don’t know the system password. So, there’s no other way to rescue the machine, and its motherboard has to be destroyed as recyclers are prohibited by law to sell hardware that has user data on it.

On the pretext of making computers more secure, Apple is basically robbing users from the right to repair their own computers and smartphones. The company has spent money lobbying against the Right To Repair legislation, claiming that giving users access to Apple components and service manuals would allow bad actors from taking advantage of people’s devices and data.

Our Take

This situation is not new for Apple hardware, though. The Cupertino-based company has been equipping its devices with custom hardware and making it harder with each passing year to repair by independent shops. It is notoriously known to make things tougher to repair or upgrade.

The T2 chip makes it impossible to replace a faulty part without the correct software. Apple usually charges more than it should to replace even the simplest of hardware components. It also uses glues in various parts of its machines. All of this goes against Apple’s own stance on responsible and pro-recycling.

What do you think about this situation? If allowed, would you choose cheaper repairs or pay higher to keep your data safer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.