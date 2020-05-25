Best Memorial Day Deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro

If you have been planning on buying an Apple product for some time, Memorial Day is perhaps a good time to do so as plenty of retailers have discounted popular Apple products like the AirPods, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and more. The deals might not be as good as what you would get during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but they are still worth pulling the trigger on.

For Memorial Day, the best deals are on the Apple Watch Series 5 and the AirPods Pro which have been discounted to their lowest price ever. The base model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro also sees a pretty decent discount and the 13-inch MacBook Pro has been discounted by as much as $300.

Best Memorial Day Deals on Apple Products

16-inch MacBook Pro

The base 6-core Core i7 variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD, Radeon Pro 5300M GPU, and 16GB RAM is available for $2199, instead of its usual price of $2,399 at B&H. This means you are going to get a discount of $200 on the machine.

13-inch MacBook Pro

The 2019 model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro has been discounted by $150 to $300 on B&H.

Apple Watch Series 5

Amazon is offering the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 model for $299 and the 44mm model for $329, which is the lowest price we have ever seen for the wearable. Usually, the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 retails for $399, and the 44mm model retails for $429, so you are looking at a $100 discount here. Starting at $299, the Apple Watch Series 5 packs plenty of bang for the buck, especially since it offers features like Always-On Display, ECG, heart rate sensor, and more.

Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 is getting a bit old in the run but if you are on a tight budget and still want a great wearable, the Apple Watch Series 3 is worth it. For Memorial Day, Amazon has discounted the Apple Watch Series 3 to $179 for the 38mm variant and to $209 for the 42mm variant.

AirPods

The 2nd gen. AirPods with the wireless charging case usually retail for $159, but Amazon has currently discounted it to $129.98 for Memorial Day. That’s a sweet discount of nearly $30 which is quite a lot given the popularity of the AirPods. B&H is also offering a similar discount on the AirPods.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro is also discounted by $19.05 on Amazon meaning you can get it for $228 instead of its usual price of $249. This is among the lowest price ever for the AirPods Pro that we have seen so it is a good time to pull the trigger on them.

iPad Pro

Selected variants of the 2020 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro have been discounted on B&H and Amazon.

iMac Pro

The base model of the iMac Pro has been discounted by $400 on B&H. This means instead of $5000, you will have to pay $4,699 for it.

Noticed any other good deal on Apple products for Memorial Day that’s not mentioned above? Drop a comment and let us know!